Jade's Mortal Kombat 11 fatality shows off an interesting use for her staff

Mortal Kombat 11's latest character reveal trailer brings back the assassin Jade. She's got a big stick and is looking a lot more undead than the last time we saw her. Check out her gory moves above.

Crikey.

Obviously Jade's got plenty of weapons, but that staff's the meanest. That doesn't look like a good way to go at all. I guess undead assassins don't know when enough is enough.

Jade's not the only undead warrior. Kabal, also revealed recently, has returned with a new look and looser grip on life, too. Kabal also has a really unpleasant fatality. Both of them were brought back to unlife by an evil sorcerer to serve the Netherrealm, which explains their bad mood.

Mortal Kombat 11 is due out on April 23. Hopefully the PC port will be better than Mortal Kombat 10's.