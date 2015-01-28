InXile says Torment: Tides of Numenera won't be slowed by new Bard's Tale project

For a small indie studio that couldn't land a proper publishing deal, inXile Entertainment sure is busy these days. Wasteland 2 has been out for a few months now, but it's hip-deep in the development of the ambitious RPG Torment: Tides of Numenera, and just this past weekend it announced that The Bard's Tale IV is on the way as well. But the studio says that embarking on anothrer new project won't have any impact on what it's already doing.

"As you may remember from Torment's funding, inXile operates on a 1.5 team system, where one team is fully dedicated to our main ongoing project (Torment) and a smaller team is working both on continued support of existing titles (Wasteland 2) and prepping the very early pre-production of our next title," inXile wrote in today's Torment: Tides of Numenera Kickstarter update.

"Just as Torment's preproduction had no impact on Wasteland 2, this project has no influence on Torment's production because different people are involved," it continued. "The Bard's Tale IV is in its very early stages, with some technical research being performed along with early design work on things like the storyline, combat system, dungeon design, etc."

The studio won't be revealing any details about the new Bard's Tale game "for a long time yet," but invited fans to share their thoughts and opinions about the game on its forums and Facebook page.