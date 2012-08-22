Interplay casts resurrect on Black Isle Studios

Well, this is a pleasant punch of the nostalgia button: Fallout and Icewind Dale creator Black Isle Studios breathes life anew.

In website form, at least. Blackisle.com now hosts a spartan splash page featuring the studio's logo and the simple proclamation that "Black Isle Studios is back." The famed studio was closed in 2003.

Interestingly, Interplay founder and current CEO of inXile Brian Fargo appears uninvolved. "I just read Interplay is bringing back Black Isle. Hmm...not enough info for me to comment," he tweeted . Still, some sinister laughter and lightning effects forking down into a portrait of Fargo on Black Isle's website would've worked wonders.

A quick flex of the almighty WHOIS query reveals Interplay as the registrant for the website. Facebook and Twitter accounts also exist, but it's unclear if any members of Black Isle's original team -- now peppered across the industry but largely concentrated within Wasteland 2 co-developer Obsidian Entertainment -- are participating. Obsidian designer Chris Avellone tweeted that he "knows nothing" about the announcement, and that it "doesn't involve me or Obsidian...or, well, anyone I know."