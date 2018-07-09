Indivisible, the RPG from the creators of Skullgirls, gets a stunning anime teaser

Indivisible , you may recall, is a 2D action-RPG from Lab Zero Games, the indie studio best known for gorgeous 2D fighting game Skullgirls. Since its announcement in 2015, Indivisible raised over $2.2 million in crowdfunding, and now, with the backing of publisher 505 Games, is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2019. Today, Lab Zero offered a glimpse at Indivisible's world via a snippet of the game's lavish anime opening, which you can watch above.

The opening is a joint project from Titmouse (who, among other things, made a stunning animated short for Heroes of the Storm) and Studio Trigger, who handled the cutscenes in Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time and created the Kill La Kill anime which is now getting its own fighting game. And my god, is it pretty. Indivisible's opening has a more traditional anime style than the fluid, springy animation of the game itself, but both look great in motion. If you want to see more of the opening's art, have a gander at its pre-production gallery on Indivisible's blog.

The chipper girl featured in the opening is Indivisible's main character, Ajna, "a girl who sets out on a globe-spanning journey to discover the truth behind her mysterious powers." Lab Zero offered a bit more on Ajna in a recent blog post , with lead writer Brandon Sheffield saying, "she's funny, she's overly-positive, she's a bit naive, tries her best to do the right thing, and is always ready to throw down." You can learn more about the story and world surrounding Ajna in this lovely E3 trailer:

In a separate post , Lab Zero shared a bit more on Indivisible's intriguing combat. The gist is that each party member is assigned to one of four buttons, so each one acts as an attack you can use to build combos. But like Skullgirls, Indivisible also features more nuanced systems like guarding, juggling, and special Iddhi and Magic attacks. I also like the sound of the guard breaks, specifically the 'technical breaks,' where you break an enemy's guard by having two characters hit them from above and below simultaneously.