IndieGamesStand goes live, offers Escape Goat for your consideration

We told you about IndieGamesStand a couple of weeks ago, but here's a brief reminder to let you know that it's just gone live , with Escape Goat (a devilish goat-based puzzle platformer) as its first offering.

You have around 86 hours left – the deal updates every 96 hours – to pay whatever you want, in exchange for a DRM-free game. But that's not all: beat the average price and Escape Goat's lovely soundtrack will be thrown in too.

That's still not all. You'll also get a Desura key for your trouble, while a portion of the proceeds will go to charity – in this case to the American Red Cross.

OK, that's all. Escape Goat trailer below.