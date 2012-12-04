Indie Royale's Winter Bundle keeps you warm with Greed Corp, Bit Trip Runner, and others

While other bundles go off chasing publishers , Indie Royale remains, as the name implies, decidedly indie. This time they're celebrating the impending long, cold nights of winter with retro rainbows and the harsh, uncaring philosophy of hard capitalism. No, I don't see the connection either.

The highlights of this round of games are undoubtedly Greed Corp, a clever turn-based strategy in which you mine and destroy tiles for resources, and Bit.Trip Runner, a constantly strolling platformer/rhythm game.

Also included are Hamlet, or the Last Game Without MMORPG Features, Shaders and Product Placement, a Shakespearian point and click adventure; Conquest of Elysium 3, an old-school fantasy strategy game; Leave Home, a side scrolling shoot 'em up; and They Breathe, which looks like Echo the Dolphin with a frog.

As always, the price will fluctuate depending on the amount contributed by others, with the current minimum standing at £2.93. The games are available for a mixture of Steam, Desura and standalone download.