Indie Royale's St. Patrick's Day Bundle headlined by Hard Reset, on sale now

Indie game bundle bundler Indie Royale (five times fast, go!) is now selling its St. Patrick's Day Bundle . The biggie on the roster is Flying Wild Hog's cyberpunk shooter Hard Reset , which is available as a Steam key, Desura key, and DRM-free download. The bundle's current price is $4.58 (roughly £2.91), but it'll increase with each minimum-rate purchase, and decrease whenever someone pays above the minimum. Hard Reset alone is currently $20/£13 Steam.

The bundle also includes point-and-click adventure Jolly Rover , abstract RTS Vertex Dispenser , and DLC Quest , a well-liked parody which originated on Xbox Live. There are bonus games, too. The developers of DLC Quest have thrown in overhead shooter Lair of the Evildoer, and the creator of Vertex Dispenser is offering an exclusive puzzle-oriented version called Vertex Vortex Remix Cortex, which is even more fun to say than "indie game bundle bundler."

Now I just need to find an indie beer bundle and this St. Patrick's Day will be the best ever.