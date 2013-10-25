Indie roguelike Catacomb Kids heads to IGF 2014 with twitch combat and inevitable death

Despite its childish name and the youth of its protagonists, Catacomb Kids looks seriously brutal. It's a new platformer with randomly generated levels in the flavor of Spelunky , but it adds offensive magic and a delightfully retro art style to the mix. Now that the game, developed entirely by solo developer Tyriq Plummer, has been sent to IGF 2014, we can bask in the warm glow of its submission trailer.

Was that a blast of chain lightning frying two bad guys in a pool of water at 0:24? Yowza.

After an evil sorceress conquered the world, she was ultimately defeated and sealed in a dungeon to be dealt with later. This seems incredibly irresponsible to me, but I'm not a war hero fresh from the campaign against the undead, so what do I know? Now it's time to actually finish off the evil sorceress, and it's up to you to do the deed.

Catacomb Kids is planned for a 2014 release, and by then our Spelunky-plagued fingers will be ready for a new roguelike to latch onto. Keep an eye on the game's website to keep up with developments.