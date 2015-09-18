In Battlefront Luke Skywalker must keep killing to stay in the game

In Star Wars Battlefront hero characters like Luke Skywalker will have to keep killing or vanish from the battlefield. Players become a hero character by finding the right battlefield pickup, but your health constantly decreases over time. As Obi Wan once instructed: "move or die, Luke, like a shark".

These details appeared in a post on the Battlefront site. Senior producer Jamie Keen says that you'll get about two minutes of hero time, possibly five if you go on a serious spree. "In theory, you could play as Luke Skywalker for a whole match, but that is extremely unlikely. That said, the gauntlet is thrown!”"

The post also describes some of Luke's abilities.

"Luke’s movement is varied and powerful, featuring a wide-sweeping, heavy attack with his Lightsaber that can take out large groups of enemies. For more distant targets, the Force Push is a gratifying move that will send Imperial troops flying, and Saber Rush lets you use the Force to propel yourself extremely quickly for a lightning-fast attack."

Hopefully hero characters will be part of the upcoming open beta.