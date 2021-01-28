Immortals Fenyx Rising now has a free demo and new DLC

Immortals Fenyx Rising caught me a little bit by surprise. It was initially revealed in 2019 as Gods & Monsters, which I thought made for a pretty cool handle, but was renamed a year later to its current, confusingly-spelled title. I wasn't sure what to make of the change but it didn't strike me as obvious good news, nor did our 2020 preview, in which we said, "basically, it's a Ubisoft game," albeit a pretty cute one.

But then it turned out to be really good—a light-hearted, self-aware comedic adventure built around, but not shackled to, elements of Greek mythology. The mechanics weren't quite as refined as they could be, but overall, "Immortals is easy to like," we said in our 75% review. "It has an infectious energy, a great sense of humour, and a world that is full of colour and life."

You can now sample Immortals Fenyx Rising yourself thanks to a new demo that's now available on the Epic Games Store. The demo features a little bit of everything—combat, exploration, and puzzle-solving—but isn't a portion of the game. A new quest was created exclusively for the demo. In it, you'll discover the mysterious secret of the Cyclops on an archipelago inspired by Aphrodite's region of the game.

Ubisoft also released the Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God DLC today, which adds the Olympos Palace, new gameplay mechanics, and four new ability upgrades.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God is available as a standalone purchase for $15, or as part of the three-DLC season pass that goes for $40.