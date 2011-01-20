IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover details and trailer soar in. Supports 128-player battles that last weeks

1C Company and Ubisoft have announced that the next entry in the IL-2 Sturmovik series - Cliffs of Dover - will be launched in March.

The historical flight simulator turns it's rudder towards old Blighty this time to send players into the thunderous Battle of Britain. Spitfires and Hurricanes will feature in the battle against German Messerschmitts and the Stukas over southern England and the Channel. Fly through the jump for details and the new trailer.

As usual for the series, the game will feature plenty of historically accurate aircraft, with detailed interiors and a damage system that allows for every single aircraft component to be damaged.

Players will be able to fly over both the south of England and the northern areas of France and Belgium, where the ground is populated by thousands of accurate towns, cities, road networks, factories and radar stations, all positioned exactly where they were in 1940. And they should all look fantastic due to the new graphics engine which supports DX10 and DX11.

Excitingly, the multiplayer looks to support a massive scale with up to 128 players in battles that "that can last hours, days, weeks, or even longer."

The release will also see a Collector's Edition, which contains a cloth pilot escape map showing The Battle of Britain strategic locations, a replica of the Pilot's Notes on the Spitfire I Aeroplane, provided to RAF pilots during The Battle of Britain and reprinted from the RAF Museum original document and an in-depth 150-page ring binder pilot instructions. It's a history-geek's dream come true!