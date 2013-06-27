id Software CEO Todd Hollenshead leaves the company, will "pursue other personal interests"

President Todd Hollenshead has left id Software , according to Bethesda. Hollenshead was well-known as part of the id team since 1996, where he worked alongside John Carmack, and as the long-haired MC of Quakecon in Dallas.

Speaking to IGN , Bethesda's Pete Hines said, “After many years with the studio, Todd Hollenshead decided to leave id Software to pursue other personal interests. While Todd was not part of the development teams, he was an integral part of id Software's success as the business head of the studio and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Id recently started over on Doom 4, a hotly anticipated sequel that has been stuck in development for years. We can only assume that it saw our wishlist and said “scrap everything! We're just doing what this article says.”