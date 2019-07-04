Iceborne will conclude Monster Hunter: World's story

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne will bring the story of Monster Hunter World to a close, serving as the game's first and final expansion. Capcom confirmed the bittersweet news in quick-fire interview with Game Informer.

"Iceborne basically completes World, so it will be the last expansion," producer Ryozo Tsujimoto told Game Informer. Closure is nice and all, but Monster Hunter: World has been such a brilliant entry in the series, and the first on PC, so it'll be a shame to put it down.

While the expansion will conclude the story, there will still be more to look forward to after launch. "We're planning a lot of the updates for the future," said Tsujimoto. The base game has received a lot of updates and events, mostly notably crossovers with other series, including Street Fighter and The Witcher.

Tsujimoto and director Daisuke Ichihara also said that the expansion would be split 50/50 between the old continent and the new area, palicos will get new abilities that include a handy resurrection skill and the new Master rank appears to just be G rank from the older games. You can watch the full interview below.

PS4 players have been able to take the beta for a spin ahead of its impending launch, but on PC we've got longer to wait. Winter 2019 is Capcom's PC launch target, but we don't have a specific date yet. At least the gap won't be as big as the one for Monster Hunter: World.

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne launches on PS4 on September 6.