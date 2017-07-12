'I hope people complain about how much story we have,' says Destiny 2 director

With a new social hub, revamped Nova Bomb, impressive PC settings and, um, multiplayer soccer, Destiny's desktop debut looks to be shaping up nicely. One particular area within which Destiny 2 hopes to trump its forerunner, though, is storytelling—so much so its cinematic lead Matthew Ward hopes players come out the other end complaining about the amount of story it packs in.

In conversation with IGN, Ward and senior narrative lead Jason Harris discussed the incoming shooter's narrative underpinnings. "If Destiny 1 had a heartbeat it was this nice, methodical rhythm," says Harris, "it was steady, it supported the world."

Harris then suggests Destiny 2's heartbeat is instead equivocal to that of someone working out at the gym and "like a machine gun without the light". He adds that Bungie has spent a lot of time world building this time round, and that he "can't emphasise enough" that it's ready to tell stories within this world: "Big, expansive, cinematic stories."

Ward continues, saying he and his team found stories that they wanted to tell, and found that players gravitated towards certain characters and storylines that Bungie hadn't at first predicted.

"We're learning from and listening to all the feedback we got on Destiny 1, and we're applying it," says Ward. "I hope people complain about how much story we have at the end of this. That'd be the Reddit thread I'd like to read: Too much damn story!"

Check out IGN's interview with Harris and Ward in full here: