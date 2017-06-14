Destiny 2 PC footage: 4K, 60 fps, and played with a mouse and keyboard

Nvidia released some of the first PC footage of Destiny 2 earlier this week and while it looks shiny and clean, something is amiss. It’s being played with a controller. Now now, play how you will, but having spent an evening with Destiny 2, several mice, and a few lucky keyboards, it’s not something to take for granted. To think we were worried Bungie’s skill with gamepad FPS design wouldn't translate to our favorite control method. It feels so good.

Have a look for yourself above. It’s the very first campaign mission, and since it’s my sixth time or so running it, I got a bit showy. That said, Tim, our foremost Destiny expert didn’t appreciate it when I called him out in chat, requesting him, gently, to ‘get on my level.’ He reviewed my playthrough play-by-play, quoted below. I am so ashamed.

Went with the Suros hand cannon? Okay I can respect that. Fail to use the slam attack with the first super pop. That’s points off right there. Six and a half minutes in and we’re yet to see you throw a grenade. Cute dance with Zavala, but still no inventory swap.

Aaaaaand we have a grenade.

No respect for Ikora. Hate to see that. Your head shots are tight. God forbid you should show the viewers another weapon though. Something of a shambles at 11 [minutes] with the double melee but okay.

6.5/10

I’m sorry, Destiny Dad. I’ll do better.