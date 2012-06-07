Humble Indie Bundle V sells over 400K. Blame awesome games

It's easy to forget about the little things during E3. The trailers are very smashy and the conferences shouty, making it easy to miss out on happy successes of indie bundles.

At the time of writing, 406,128 copies of the Humble Indie Bundle V have been sold, making it the most popular of all the Humble Indie Bundles so far. It's brought in a staggering $3,191,386.30 from generous gamers on PC, Mac and Linux, creating an average price of $7.86. And loads of that will have gone to charity. Nice job guys.

Which platform has been the most generous? It's yet to be confirmed, but we'll guess the Linux crew; they've got an impressive track record so far .

The gigantic sales number is surprising, but not that surprising; The Humble Indie Bundle V includes Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Psychonauts, LIMBO, Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP; and - for customers who pay more than the average - Bastion. It's a potpourri of awesome.

You've only got another 7 days or so to pick up the bundle, so hit up the official website if you're yet to download.

