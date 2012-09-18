Humble Indie Bundle 6 launches with Torchlight, Dustforce, Rochard, S.P.A.Z., and more

Humble Indie Bundle 6 is now on sale for as many dollars as you'd like to pay for Torchlight, Rochard, Shatter, Space Pirates and Zombies (S.P.A.Z.), Vessel, and Dustforce (when you pay more than the average). Also included are soundtracks for each game, excluding Vessel.

If you choose to make a humble contribution, I highly recommend paying above the average to scatter autumn leaves in Dustforce and make its bewitching soundtrack yours.

As I write, the bundle has already earned over $125K, and the platform and contribution charts are settling into their usual distributions.