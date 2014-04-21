Huge Wasteland 2 update adds new area, Linux support and makes hundreds of other changes

Wasteland 2's Linux build is no longer on the way ; it's just been added to inXile's post-apocalyptic RPG beta, along with around 400 other changes and additions including a new area, a redesigned vendor screen, and new tutorials and music tracks. Listing everything would keep me occupied until the real apocalypse, so I'll give you the highlights of this giant list after the break.

I'll stick with the "High Profile Fixes", which are easy enough to copy-and-paste from what might be the biggest list of patch notes I've seen.



The Titans have been released! A new area is available.



The vendor screen has been completely redesigned!



Tutorials have been added



New Mark Morgan tracks



Large balance pass on weapons and dropsets across the world



Large armor penetration pass on weapons and armor class pass on enemies



Many optimizations and compatibility fixes



Tons of new ambient tracks and in-world sounds added to all AZ levels



Ag Center/Highpool/Prison now unlocked from start



Ag Center and Highpool can both fall now



Reduced loading times across all scenes



HOTFIX: fixed infinite loading issue in certain areas



inXile reckoned they were in the "final stretch" of Wasteland 2's development back in February, so this latest humungous update brings them several hurdles closer to the end. If you bought into the Early Access version on Steam, you should find your game has automatically been updated, but be warned that the patch will "break all saves" as usual .

