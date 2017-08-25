HTC could be getting out of the VR business

HTC, makers of the Vive VR headset, might be getting out of the VR business according to a report from Bloomberg. After a poor 2016, where it posted losses of $513 million for the full fiscal year, the company have acquired a strategic adviser, resulting in a number of possible outcomes, including selling the Vive side of the business.

Other potential scenarios include bringing in a strategic investor, to the sale of the entire company. According to a Bloomberg source, the company has been in talks with Google, as well.

The company has been struggling over the last few years, with its smartphone market share dropping down to 2%. HTC’s share price has been dropping since 2011, but managed a 4.7% jump on Friday ahead of the Vive’s significant price cut.

Despite the drop, however, the Vive is still more expensive than the competition, the Oculus Rift, and the considerably more popular PlayStation VR headset.