Wondering how to get Spoils of Conquest in Destiny 2? With much of the game's old content leaving the game on November 10, there's a good chance your top-end arsenal will be left missing an exotic weapon, or one last reward you never managed to acquire due to a particularly difficult quest. Mercifully, Bungie has introduced a new feature to help frustrated players complete their collection irrespective of Beyond Light's massive overhaul.

Known as the 'Exotic Archive: Monument to Lost Lights' (there's a mouthful), on the face of it the process is simple enough. All you need do is rock up to the kiosk and pick your missing gear. But Destiny 2 wouldn't be much of a game if it gave you all the best stuff for free, would it? Receiving an archived exotic requires you to pay for it with some rare and mysterious materials, including a new item called Destiny 2 Spoils of Conquest. This guide will tell you where and how to get it.

(Image credit: Bungie)

How to get Spoils of Conquest in Destiny 2

First, you need to get to get a new kiosk, for which you'll need to travel to the Tower. When you arrive, head towards the vault. You'll notice there's a new, fancy golden terminal sitting in the middle. That's the Exotic Archive.

If you browse the kiosk, you'll notice that vaulted raid weapons require different resources. Most of these are straightforward, but there's one item that stands out. Spoils of Conquest. For some, it will be a familiar bit of iconography, suspiciously resembling raid banners.

That's because Spoils of Conquest are found in raids.

Currently you can earn Spoils of Conquest in the Last Wish and Garden of Salvation raid, but after November 21 you'll also find them in Destiny 2: Beyond Light's new raid—Deep Stone Crypt.

What about Destiny 2 Exotic Ciphers?

Similar to the Spoils of Conquest, Exotic Ciphers are also new to Beyond Light's resource economy. Two of these Exotic Ciphers can be obtained through the season pass. Alternatively, you can also earn a singular Exotic Cipher once per week from Xur. All you need to do is track him down and complete his quest.

And there you have it, a quickfire explanation of how to recover those missing items and finally complete your collection without the facing down some pretty difficult quests.