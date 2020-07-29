How to craft an axe in Grounded

Need to get your hands on a Grounded axe? You won't survive long without crafting some tools to help you brave the creatures that roam in Grounded's giant backyard. There are currently two types of axes, and each of them require you to explore your surroundings for specific items.

Whether you're just getting started, or need to know how to upgrade your axe, I'm here to help. Let's ensure you have the right tools for the job when you're hacking away at plants and defending yourself against huge insects. Here are the items you need, and how to make a Grounded axe.

Grounded axe: How to craft a Pebblet Axe

The Pebblet Axe is a basic tool that can be used to chop down grass and other plants. It also doubles as a weapon when you're short of a spear. It's one of the first tools you can craft in Grounded as the items required for its recipe are located close to your Field Station.

After arriving at the Field Station and running through some of the tutorial quests, it's time to comb the ground for a few items. To craft a Pebblet Axe you need:

Sprig x3

x3 Pebblet x2

x2 Woven Fiber x1

Sprigs are thin, green plants with two leaves at the top of their stems. They're shorter than your character, but nowhere near as small as Plant Fiber.

Pebblets just look like small grey pebbles, so these are very easy to spot on the floor. While it's tempting to begin throwing these around, resist the urge as you may hit and upset a Worker Ant. Those guys will attack you.

Woven Fiber is made from three strips of Plant Fiber. These are tiny plants that are difficult to miss. Cutting grass also adds a couple of Plant Fiber to your inventory.

Crafting a Pebblet Axe

After analysing your Sprigs and Pebblets, and crafting some Woven Fiber, press Tab and click on Craft. Select Tools and choose the Pebblet Axe. Tap Space to craft the axe.

To equip your new tool, open your Inventory, click on the axe and press F. You can also quick-select it by pressing the number on the slot it's in (for example, 2 on your keyboard).

Grounded Woven Fiber: How to craft it

After collecting a haul of Plant Fiber, head back to the Field Station and interact with the Resource Analyzer. Press Space to analyse the Plant Fiber. The first time you do this, you'll unlock the Woven Fiber recipe.

To craft Woven Fiber, press Tab and click on Craft. Under Materials, select Woven Fiber. Providing that you have three or more Plant Fiber, press Space to craft the item.

Grounded axe: How to craft an Insect Axe

If your Pebblet Axe isn't quite, err, cutting it, consider switching to something more durable. To craft an Insect Axe you need:

Lady Bug Head x1

x1 Bombardier Part x3

x3 Spider Silk x4

Acquiring a Lady Bug Head requires you to kill a sweet, but not-so-little, Lady Bug. It's a heartbreaking job, but it needs to be done. You can't miss their bright bodies in the yard, but to save you some time, the screenshot above shows where I stumbled upon one.

Bombardier Parts are gathered from Bombardier Beetles. These enemies are quite strong, so it's best to have a spear or bow handy with which to take them out.

Spider Silk is extracted from Spiderlings and large spider webs. You can find both through a stony opening in the ground on the west side of the map (above). Keep both your spear and axe handy for this trip and beware of lots of Lawn Mites in the surrounding area.

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Before rushing off to grab those items, it's important to note that more valuable tools, weapons and armour require a Workbench. The Insect Axe falls into this category due to its higher damage, stun and speed stats. To craft a Workbench you need:

Grass Plank x3

x3 Sprig x4

x4 Sap x2

Grass Planks are just blades of grass that have been cut down. Use your axe to chop these down.

Sap is a small, orange blob that you can find attached to trees.