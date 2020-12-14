Here's where to find Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077

Looking for the Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy location? Night City is a busy place: It's bustling with music, gunfire, and traffic. But if you fancy a bit of conversation from your firearms, Skippy may be just what you're after.

There are many Cyberpunk 2077 weapons to discover, whether you loot them from enemies, buy them with eddies, or craft them from components. But this smart pistol has its own side quest attached to it, and you'll need to have played past a specific point in the story in order to acquire it. Read on how to get Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as the requirements needed to find it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Skippy location: Where to find the talking gun

You'll need to reach Act 2 in order to locate Skippy and its stats will change, depending on your level. First, head to Vista del Rey—the exact location is shown on the maps below. There should be an undiscovered quest there and Skippy is located at the quest marker on a dead NPC in an alley.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Use the rubbish lying around to climb over the fence as the alley is blocked off on both sides. Once you loot the chatty handgun, it will immediately strike up a conversation with you. There will be a number of inconsequential dialogue choices to make here—and a spot of singing—but he'll eventually ask you to choose an operating mode.

Stone-cold Killer: Skippy will aim exclusively for the head

Skippy will aim exclusively for the head Puppy-Loving Pacifist: Skippy will aim for the target's lower extremities

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

It's up to you what you choose here, but know that Skippy will switch the opposite mode automatically once you've downed 50 enemies and will stay in that mode from then on. The exception here is if you choose Puppy-loving Pacifist and tell Skippy that "killing is wrong" when it asks why you chose that option—in that case it will stick with that mode forever.

After some time has passed, Skippy will finally tell you that it was originally owned by Regina Jones. To complete the Skippy sidequest, you should give the gun back to Regina and she'll give you some eddies for returning it.