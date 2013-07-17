How I Game: Teddy Lee — Co-founder, Cellar Door Games

Most people read textbooks. Teddy Lee, Game Designer at Cellar Door Games, uses them as monitor stands. As the lead designer on Rogue Legacy , he says he also has to deal with dust clumps, screeching monitors, and ugliness.

"Computer parts and dust clumps."

Name: Teddy Lee

Occupation: Game Designer at Cellar Door Games

Location: North York, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Twitter: @CellarDoorGames

Who are you?

My name is Teddy Lee and I'm the Co-founder/Game Designer at Cellar Door Games. I make games from home with my brother Kenny. Through the magics of the Internet, we work with artists and musicians from around the world to help us make indie games. For Rogue Legacy our amazing artist is Glauber Kotaki, and our also amazing musicians are Gordon McGladdery and Judson Cowan. Our family also really helped us out a lot, and I just wanted to give a shout-out to everyone since we're so small and I could fit everyone in here.

What's in your PC?

Computer parts and dust clumps. My brother builds my computers for me, I don't know how they work.

What's the most interesting part of your setup?

The coolest part about my setup is my second monitor. It is broken, and it makes a high pitched screeching noise whenever it's turned off or enters screensaver mode. It also has like a 10 percent chance of turning on.

What's on your desk?

$200 worth of University text books that I use as monitor props. Four Smart Gloves to help with my RSI. My three color, 0 percent win-rate magic card deck. A lot of paper. Most of it blank. A Go Home Dinosaur Plushy and a Behemoth Chicken Plush.

What are you playing right now?

Nothing yet. Been pretty busy. I play the odd game or two of LoL or Dota every few days. But now that things are winding down on Rogue Legacy, I'll probably pick up some new games. I've been looking forward to trying out The Swapper and UnEpic.

What's your favorite game and why?

I don't really have a favorite game. But if I had to choose one, I'd probably say Super Mario RPG. Probably one of the greatest games ever made. It's full of charm and it did so much to change up the RPG genre, and nobody has bothered to take any notes from it.

Oh wait, I forgot. Best game of all time is probably Braid.

Why do you game?

Because I am ugly.

