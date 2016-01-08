Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak trailer reveals the "Primary Anomaly"

Gearbox has released a story trailer for the twice-renamed sci-fi RTS Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak that digs into history of the people of Kharak, and the discover of the “Primary Anomaly” that set them on their quest to reclaim their homeworld of Hiigara.

The video is (or at least looks like) an in-engine cinematic rather than a demonstration of gameplay, but even so the Homeworld heritage is obvious. The massive, desert-crawling flattop is almost certainly the terrestrial equivalent of the Mothership, and the visual style and audio cues ring true, too. And is it just my imagination, or does the pair of red-trimmed fighter-like ships that flash across the screen at 1:34 look awfully Bentusi-like? I don't know how the Bentusi would figure into this stage of Kushan history, but as straight-up fan service a brief appearance wouldn't surprise me at all.

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak is available for preorder on Steam, at 20 percent off the regular $50/£30 price for owners of the Homeworld Remastered Collection; non-owners will get the Homeworld Remastered Collection free with a regular-price preorder. It comes out on January 20.