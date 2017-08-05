Hollow Knight's free Hidden Dreams update out now

Hollow Knight's Hidden Dreams update is now upon us, and it adds two new bosses, more music tracks, and fresh fast travel options to the excellent Metroidvania.

The two new bosses are optional and tough to beat, while on the fast travel side the update adds Dream Gates, which are portals that a player can place at a location and warp to from anywhere. A new Stag Station — terminals on an underground network that the player can use to travel around — has sprung up as well.

Expect Easter eggs, too: developer Team Cherry says its added "a few small surprises to keep veteran players on their toes" in the update as well. Plus, the game can now be played in Italian thanks to community translators, and the update also attempts to fix problems with controllers not being recognised or acting odd (that last bit is still in beta, so it might not resolve all issues).

The full patch notes are here: there's some extra bug fixes and damage tweaks for certain enemies.

If you haven't played Hollow Knight yet, read Tom's glowing review to find out more. It's on sale at the moment (34% off) on Steam, GOG, and Humble Store, and will set you back £7.25/$9.89.