Hitman system requirements and preorder bonus revealed

We'll have extensive hands-on coverage of the new Hitman on the site for you tomorrow. But before getting into the weeds with that, today there's a more immediate and pressing question: Can you run it?

Below you will find the minimum and recommended specs, which I have renamed using contract killers from popular fiction of wildly varying ability.

The Charles Dreyfus:

OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7

OS 64-bit Windows 7 Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940

Intel CPU Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD CPU Phenom II X4 940 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7870 DirectX: Version 11

The John Wick:

OS: OS 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or Windows 10

OS 64-bit Windows 7 / 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or Windows 10 Processor: Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3,4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3,4 GHz / AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290 DirectX: Version 11

Square Enix also announced today that pre-purchases of Hitman on Steam, either the Intro Pack or the Full Experience, will come with the Requiem Blood Money Pack, which includes the white suit and gloves from Requiem, the final mission of Hitman: Blood Money, as well as the suave striped shirt and tie he wore in the game, a white rubber duck explosive, and the silenced ICA-19 Chrome pistol—which, for the record, is an additional weapon and not a replacement for the infamous Silverballers, which all players will have access to.

The Hitman beta, which will take a look back at the early days of Agent 47's career, goes live on the PC on February 19.