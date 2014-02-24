Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy browser-based text adventure relaunches March 8

To celebrate three decades of improbable hilarity, the BBC is re-releasing the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy text adventure game. The thirtieth anniversary edition will be playable in-browser and will feature improved HD visuals and some social media integration. The game will relaunch on the same day that the BBC will rebroadcast the original radio plays written by Douglas Adams, which turn 36 years old that same day. I'll wait just a moment while you reflect on how extremely old you are.

“Douglas was a true visionary and in his own glorious way foresaw all the technology we now take for granted,” Radio 4 commissioning editor Caroline Raphael said in a press release. “Radio 4 Extra is delighted to host this game alongside the first two series. Hitchhiker's fans will be rewarded for their loyalty over the years and newer fans have a real, but fiendish, treat in store.”

Fans who know where their towels are will remember the text-adventure from when it last surfaced in 2004. I don't think that a built-in Twitter feed will make much of a difference, but it's nice to see the anniversary marked by another release, no matter how marginal the game's improvements since the last go-round. The radio play airs on March 8 at 6 p.m. GMT. Though no US stations are picking up the broadcast, as far as we know, hoopy froods around the world can hear it on Radio 4 .