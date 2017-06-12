Heroes of Skyrim story expansion coming to The Elder Scrolls: Legends this month

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is a seriously fun card game, but what plans Bethesda has for its future has always been a concern. During its E3 press conference, Bethesda unveiled that the second story expansion for Legends will see card-slingers traveling to Skyrim.

If the Fall of the Dark Brotherhood expansion is anything to go by, we can expect this expansion to add around 25 missions and 40 new cards to The Elder Scrolls: Legends. What kinds of cards? That we don't know—though if the trailer is anything to go by it's reasonable to expect classic Skyrim themes like werewolves, shouts, and dragons to all find their place.

What's even better, the new story expansion is going to be released on June 29, so we won't have to wait too long to find out. We'll update this story with more information as it becomes available.