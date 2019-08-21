Here's a half-hour of Bloodlines 2 gameplay from Gamescom

Want to watch a half-hour of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gameplay? Since you're here, I'll assume that the answer is yes, and so courtesy of IGN here's a 28-minute clip of gameplay from a demo being shown at Gamescom.

To my eye, it looks very much like the Bloodlines of old: Cluttered apartment, grimy, yellow streets, muffled music and dance clubs, and people with hidden agendas who will happily jerk you around for even the slightest edge over their competitors. The combat is kind of janky but that's not entirely out of character either and will hopefully be smoothed out by the time the game rolls around.

One thing I'm more curious about after watching the video is how Bloodlines 2 will handle Thinbloods. Thinblood NPCs in Bloodlines were basically just humans with sun sensitivity issues, but they're clearly much more powerful in Bloodlines 2. Hardsuit Labs and Paradox have said previously that Thinbloods will be more vampirically capable in Bloodlines 2 than they're typically portrayed, but the how and why of that still isn't clear.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is expected to be out in March 2020. It will have a lady in red, who I would be extremely careful about dancing with.