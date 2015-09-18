Here's 15 minutes of Total War: Warhammer gameplay footage

Total War: Warhammer is looking pretty good, judging by the above gameplay footage. It's a meaty 16 minute look at the forthcoming strategy crossover, with developer commentary and fewer dwarf puns than I would have liked. Still, if you want another look at the campaign – specifically the dwarves' role in it – then you'll want to take a look.

Sega sets the scene in its accompanying blurb: "In the vast tunnels of the Underway, a Dwarfen force lead by High King Thorgrim Grudgebearer is ambushed by a Greenskin horde." The game still has no release dates, but there will be playable demos at EGX 2015.