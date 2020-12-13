Henry Cavill injured while making Witcher season 2

Witcher season 2 production has been affected due to an injury to star Henry Cavill.

British tabloid The Sun reports that 37-year-old Cavill was injured during filming while "20ft high in trees and on a safety harness" on an assault course "involving swinging axes." The axes were involved in the filming, not in the injury. Cavill's injury sounds relatively minor, all things considered, with the source saying that "He just suddenly pulled up and was clearly in a lot of pain. It wasn’t clear if an object had hit his leg or it was some sort of hamstring or muscle injury," going on to say “It wasn’t bad enough to need an ambulance but it’s messed up the filming schedule as he can’t walk properly."

An assault course, also known as an obstacle or ropes course, is a kind of training environment used by militaries. They can also be used for high-flying scenes outdoors in the movie industry.

The shooting schedule apparently involved Cavill in heavy armor, so a leg injury will require either reshuffling or a halt to production. We're quite fond of known PC enthusiast Henry Cavill around here, so we wish him a speedy and gaming-filled recovery. Perhaps he can catch up on all those Warhammer miniatures or make use of that PC he built earlier this year.

This is the third major hit to The Witcher season 2's production after two different halts due to Coronavirus earlier this year. We've reached out to Netflix for a comment and will update with any response.

For everything else going on about The Witcher season 2, and a truly big Geralt, go check out everything we know about The Witcher season 2.