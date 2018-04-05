Hearthstone: The Witchwood will launch next week

The time for brewing your janky evens-only deck is almost over. Next week you'll be watching it get stomped by Cubelocks on ladder because Blizzard has finally given The Witchwood a release date: April 12.

The Witchwood 50 card pack bundle will remain available for purchase until then for $50, with a bonus of 20 extra card packs and the In a Dark Wood card back. Players who log in for a limited time after the expansion goes live will also be given three card packs and a random Class legendary from the expansion for free. You'll also be able to earn a new Druid skin simply by winning 10 games in the Standard mode.

Prior to the launch of the expansion, Blizzard will hold the final Witchwood card reveal livestream at 11 am PT/2 pm ET on April 9, hosted by Ben Brode and Sean "Day[9]" Plott on Twitch.

Before all that, you can bring yourself up to speed with our in-depth power-prediction of every new Legendary that's coming in the expansion—who knows, maybe some will make it into our next power ranking. We've also got an extended Q&A with senior designer Dean "Iksar" Ayala, who told us about balancing for The Witchwood, how the power level of Corridor Creeper got missed, and the best Hearthstone ladder player you've never heard of.