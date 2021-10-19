Yarrr! Get a free Pirate King Garrosh skin in Hearthstone for logging in

Be honest: You need the Pirate King in your life, matey. (Image credit: Blizzard)

I've long wrestled with the dilemma of which skin to use while experimenting with my various failed Quest Warrior decks. (These can be best summed up as 'Yo, ho, no.') Rokara seems like thematically she fits in Rush decks, classic Garrosh is more of a Control Warrior kinda guy, and it'll be a cold day on the Burning Steppes when you catch me using Magni Bronzebeard for anything. Thankfully, Team 5 came in clutch today with the Pirate King Garrosh skin, which is being given away free as part of Hearthstone's annual Hallow's End event .

To snag the skin, all you need to do is hit the shop and grab it—completely gratis. And in case you're in any doubt as to whether you actually need this piratical frippery, let me tell you that his threaten emote is: "Listen up, ye lily livered hornswaggler!" There's no world in which that alone isn't going to approve your MMR as opponents are blindsided by its sea salty brilliance. Arr harr, indeed.

Next Tuesday's reset will also see a second skin given away, this time for Guff Runetotem for use in the Battlegrounds mode. I'm not about the Tauren life though, so don't really care for that one. Stick a skull and crossbones on him and we'll talk.

Elsewhere in the event you'll find Diablo joining the Duels mode, following his guest appearance in the recently launched Mercenaries spin-off, which we wrote about at length here . According to Blizzard's blurb: "Diablo is the first-ever dual-class Duels hero, combining the powerful Warrior and Warlock card pools!" We're told the big lad will come with unique Hero Powers and Signature Treasures to unlock, and will be available to pick from 6 November.

There are also a couple of reprised spooky Tavern Brawls happening, followed by a brand new one in which you play as the Headless Horseman.

Inevitably, there are some less free cosmetics available in the Store too. It pains me to say it, but I couldn't resist throwing down on the fairy tale-themed skins bundles, which comprise Red Riding Hood Jaina, Frog Prince Thrall, Prince Charming Anduin, and Robin Hood Rexxar. Two of these are uncomfortably hot. I'll leave you to judge which.

Hallow's End is running from now until November 9. As part of the event, you'll be able to grab four free packs (two from United in Stormwind, two Standard) as part of a Legendary questline which presumably kicks off later today, so make sure you have slots free in your journal.

Frog Prince Thrall: It's all fun and games until he Doomhammers you in the face. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Charming Prince Anduin: You can almost hear him saying m'lady. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Red Riding Hood Jaina: Have you seen the movie The Company of Wolves? (Image credit: Blizzard)