Hawken live-action teaser trailer has stompy battlesuits, drama, metaphorical axes

What's that grinding, clanking, thumping noise you hear? It's the sound of the PC Gamer E3 News Cannon rattling into place. It's also the sound of stompy battlesuits stomping and battling in the live-action teaser for indie multiplayer mech shooter Hawken .

"A well-oiled axe and a steady hand will change the tide", says our narrator. Presumably he's speaking metaphorically, and not implying that the Hawken universe has its own version of BattleTech's silliest mech .

If you prefer your trailers with more in-game footage and less atmospheric wailing, check out this video from March .