Hardspace: Shipbreaker's latest trailer shows how zero-g space salvaging can go very, very wrong

Hardspace: Shipbreaker's latest trailer shows how life as a spaceship salvager isn't quite as glamorous as it may sound.

The trailer shows all the exploding, zero-g-tumbling, and minor head trauma that comes with ripping apart abandoned spaceships. It reminds me of the movie Gravity, except it's entirely your own fault when you're ejected into the black vastness of space.

Shipbreaker's premise is simple: cut your way into a variety of huge spaceships, tear them apart for everything they're worth, avoid dying to environmental hazards and explosions, and escape to sell your precious loot. Hit a fuel line or a power cable and it could end up being a much more costly job than anticipated. After playing an alpha build of the game in February, Christopher was left "hungry for more".

The game, which is developed by Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak's Blackbird Interactive and published by Focus Home Interactive, is due to be released on Steam Early Access on June 16.