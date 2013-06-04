Halo: Spartan Assault announced for Windows 8

Vanguard Games and 343 Industries have announced the July release of Halo: Spartan Assault, a top-down shooter which takes place in the always-evolving Halo universe. Although the developer is highlighting the game's functionality on touch-based tablets and phones, it should work on any machine that runs Windows 8, including PCs.

The game's 25 missions are set sometime between Halo 3 and Halo 4, according a developer news release . You assume the role of either Commander Sarah Palmer or Spartan Davis in a war against Covenant forces, and Vanguard Games is promising a story that expands on the lore underpinning all the games in the Halo series.

Spartan Assault should have a initial price point of $6.99 when it debuts in July. Check out the announcement trailer (via VG24/7 ) below.