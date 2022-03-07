Halo Infinite's lead multiplayer designer leaves 343 Industries

Audio player loading…

Halo Infinite's lead multiplayer designer has announced his departure from 343 Industries.

Andrew Witts had joined the developer in 2019, overseeing the development of Halo Infinite's free multiplayer mode. In a short but sweet tweet, Witts thanked fans and 343 for his three years spent with the company. "It's been an honor leading the MP design team over these years," he wrote. "Thank you to all Halo fans for your feedback over the years. We made this game for you." Witts didn't announce where he was off to next but said he was "going to take some time off to relax and recharge" first.

It marks yet another exit for one of Halo Infinite's senior developers. Earlier this year saw the game's lead narrative designer Aaron Linde leave for Riot Games, while creative director Tim Longo and project director Chris Lee stepped down from their roles in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Xbox boss Phil Spencer assured fans in 2020 that turnover was a natural part of development, saying "as an industry, we're always going to see turnover. I don't have any specific concern about 343. I think in the long run, turnover is a healthy thing because we want people who are really motivated by the things that they're working on."

Witts's departure came the same day as new information for Infinite's second season dropped. A new arena and Big Team Battle map are on the agenda, plus new modes and a focus on squashing all those pesky bugs that have persisted since the game's launch. It was also revealed that co-op still isn't quite ready yet and won't be releasing alongside Season 2's launch in May.