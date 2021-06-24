Halo Infinite team 'feels good' about holiday release, Phil Spencer assures

Halo Infinite's poorly-received gameplay debut last year saw the instalment moved from a late 2020 release to some unspecified date in 2021. That was later narrowed down to Fall 2021 (Spring in Australia), but since then there's been a lot of online speculation about its exact release date, especially in light of its absence during the recent multiplayer showcase at E3 2021.

But you shouldn't panic, according to Xbox head Phil Spencer. While Microsoft doesn't have an exact release date, it's still very much a 2021 game.

"We know kind of our range in the 3-4 week range,” Spencer said during an interview with Dropped Frames (via IGN ). “We don't have the exact day. There's some other things with some other game timing that we're trying to look at. We'll have better clarity over the summer, but this isn't a months thing this is just down to a few weeks."

While the release window is pretty much set in stone, Spencer says setting a specific date now might lead to further disappointment—a new Call of Duty will release this holiday season after all, and Microsoft probably wants to avoid releasing too close to it. "Instead of picking this date and having to move it by a week, which at this point would feel like a fail—we don't want to do that—let's wait until we're really solid on what the date is,” he said, adding that 343 Industries is "very committed to holiday."