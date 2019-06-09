Halo Infinite launches holiday 2020, here's our first real look

We finally got a lengthy trailer for Halo Infinite, but it's not quite what we expected. Rather than starting with Master Chief, it starts with a UNSC soldier seemingly derelict in space in a Pelican. And the Chief does eventually show up, but, well, we won't spoil how. Check it out in the trailer above.

At last year's E3 press conference Microsoft showed off what was essentially a tech demo for the next Halo's new engine, but this year we got a quick look at what might be the first few minutes of Halo Infinite. Or it could be from a scene halfway through the game. Either way, Chief's lookin' good.

Sadly there's no gameplay in today's reveal, called "Discover Hope," but there's still plenty to scrutinize, including some loaded Cortana voiceover and a fractured Halo ring.

And not there was really any doubt, but it's 100% confirmed for PC.