Halo: Combat Evolved patch will save multiplayer after Gamespy shutdown

While EA are flailing about , trying to find a solution to their GameSpy service shutdown woes, Bungie have been secretly working with top men to ensure that their game lives on. Halo: Combat Evolved will receive a patch that will ensure the game's multiplayer lobby will work "just as it always has".

The patch was announced on the Halo-Fixes forum

"A small group has been quietly preparing for the shutdown of the GameSpy Master Server (which provides the list of Halo servers) and they are finally ready to discuss their work. The group consists of Roger Wolfson aka Sawnose (of Bungie), Btcc22 (of HAC2), Kornman00 (of OpenSauce) and myself, Technut (of PÕQ Clan).

"As a result of their work, especially Btcc22 and Roger, Bungie will be releasing version 1.0.10 of Halo PC and Halo CE soon, which will include the fix for the Lobby!"

There's no release date for the patch, but Technut is planning to release more information within the next couple of days.

Thanks, MP1st .