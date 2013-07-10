Popular

Half-Life 2 mod Radiator 1-1: Polaris being remade as standalone game

By

Robert Yang's experimental Half-Life 2 mod series Radiator is due to be repurposed as a pack of short-form single-player games, starting with a "slightly longer" standalone remake of the original episode, Polaris. The "go-on-a-lousy-stargazing-date-and-then-g­et-dumped-at-the-end" simulator is expanding out with new graphics, voice acting, Oculus Rift support, and full-frontal male nudity. A trailer has been released, teasing its planned August release.

Come for the pleasant harmonica, stay for the naked dancing:

The Radiator website has been updated with details of the new projects that will make up Vol.1, including Condom Corps and Zobeide . You can still access the original mod over at ModDB , where you'll find the original Polaris alongside Handle With Care - a game about crates and marriage counselling.

Thanks, RPS .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments