Update: It's over! Thanks to all who joined us. You can watch the replay above.

Tom Marks boarded a flying machine and jetted down to San Diego this morning to visit SOE HQ for a day of livestreaming H1Z1, the DayZ-inspired zombie survival MMO that SOE is releasing on Early Access next week. Join Tom at 2pm PST (5pm EST, 10pm GMT) in the player embedded on this page or on our Twitch channel to see his adventures in the post-apocalypse. We'll be rooting for him. Don't die (too much) Tom!