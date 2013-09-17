Gunpoint half-price for next two days, gets trading cards and special edition upgrade DLC

Former PC Gamer section editor Tom Francis has taken a break from his new job - playing Spelunky - to provide some new opportunities for existing and potential players of his own game, Gunpoint . Not least of these is a Steam Midweek Madness sale, which makes it half-price as of right now .

Also available are DLC upgrades, giving buyers of the Standard edition a chance to get the bonus-laden special and exclusive edition content, and Steam Trading Cards, giving players the chance to earn an emoticon of Conway punching some dude. Think of all the Steam chats you could spice up with that piece of pixel art.

Here's a video in which Tom tells you these things, and then shows you these things:

Possible upgrades include the special edition , which includes the soundtrack and developer commentary, and the exclusive edition , which includes a making of video, nine early prototype versions and a selection of exclusive music tracks.

Tom also talks in the video about future development plans, including Steam Workshop support and, eventually, Mac and Linux ports.

Want to know if you should buy Gunpoint? Well, we can't tell you . I mean, yes, you probably should, but Tom invited us all around to his house to celebrate the game's release, so we really shouldn't be the ones to tell you that. We can, however, show you what the game is like, as Tom sat down with Chris for some development commentary/questionable game footage.

Gunpoint's Midweek Madness sale will run until midnight, Thursday (UK time).