Guild Wars 2's second expansion will be revealed this week

Guild Wars 2 got its first expansion way back in 2015, and fans have been clamouring for another ever since. Well, they're about to get their wish: developer ArenaNet will reveal details of the game's second expansion tomorrow at 9am PDT (5pm BST).

Details are scarce so far, other than a few unverified leaks that suggest it might be set in the Crystal Desert and areas from Nightfall, an expansion for the first Guild Wars.

If Hearts of Thorns is anything to go by, it will be chunky. That update, unusually for MMOs, didn't raise the level cap—instead it added a new class, the game's first raid, four open world maps, and heaps of other goodies. It cost a bit, mind: £35/$50 at release, but Phil thought it was worth it.

Hop onto the game's official site for information on how to follow the update live: it will be on Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

As a reminder, the base game is free, and one of the best MMOs around.