Guild Wars 2 living story continues; earnings report suggests ArenaNet "preparing expansion"

After the frenzied battle against the Molten Alliance that concluded Guild Wars 2's Flame & Frost update chain, it's nice to see ArenaNet letting players kick back and relax with a soothing trip to the beach. Except, what's this? The Secret of Southsun update, due out tomorrow, continues the living story with refugee riots and unnaturally aggressive wildlife. Can't an MMO quester catch a Spring Break?

Taking place in Southsun Cove, the location of the game's first (and somewhat controversial ) Lost Shores update, you'll be tasked with tracking down the source of the mysterious animal attacks. They'll also be time for R&R of a sort - with a Crab Toss minigame making its debut.

Meanwhile, Polygon report that, during NCSoft's latest quarterly financial conference call, the publisher revealed that they were "preparing an expansion pack." No further details were given, but back in March , Guild Wars 2's director Colin Johanson said, "Expansions are definitely something that we'll potentially look at in the future, but we don't have a timetable on it."

"We're open to it," he added, "but I think our major focus as a studio is making the living world concept as strong as possibly can for the players that we've got."

You can find more details on The Secret of Southsun here .