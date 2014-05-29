Popular

Guild Wars 2 launches "Living World Season 2" in July

By

Since the end of March, the players of Guild Wars 2 have had a much needed break from foiling evil plans. The first season of the Living World ended with a destroyed city and a newly awakened dragon; both of which are plot points deserving of some resolution. Instead, we've had a big party and a bigger war . That revelry can only last so long, and ArenaNet have announced that a new season of content updates will begin in July.

The following image was posted to the Guild Wars 2 site :

The obvious part of the message is the words, revealing the July 1st kick-off date. But the portal behind those words teases the introduction of a new zone. Here comes the lore bit: at the end of the last season, arch-villain Scarlett woke Mordremoth, the elder dragon of, er, jungle and stuff. As such, his stomping ground is Maguuma, the jungle-based western side of the map. There's a good chance players will be pushing in that direction as part of the new updates.

Speculation aside, what we know for sure is that ArenaNet are planning a slightly different structure for this season. Rather than a content update every two weeks, the team want to alternate between story and features—resulting in more "quality of life" updates like last month's April Feature Pack.

If you're a current or former player, the start of Season 2 will be a good time to jump back in. The end of the first season produced some of the game's best boss fights , and—despite a slow middle-section—ended with some enjoyable community events .

The current event, Festival of the Four Winds , will run until the start of Season 2.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
