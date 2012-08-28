Popular

Guild Wars 2 peaked 400,000 concurrent users during headstart

By

Ooh, shiny numbers. You've probably witnessed, heard of, or participated in the small armies of players steamrolling the lands of Tyria in Guild Wars 2 during its three-day headstart, but publisher NCsoft revealed today those armies peaked at a staggering 400,000 concurrent users at one point. Nope, that isn't an extra zero.

NCsoft also said Guild Wars 2 sold over 1 million copies leading up to today's launch, an impressive feat for a pre-launch promotion and a promising glimpse of the MMO's continually expanding population going forward. Check out our thoughts in our ongoing review .

See comments