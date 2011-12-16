Guild Wars 2 beta goes live today for a select few

In an Ask Me Anything Q&A on Reddit yesterday, Guild Wars 2 systems designer Jon Peters revealed that the MMO "will officially enter Closed Beta Testing this Friday." It will only be open to a few carefully selected candidates, for now.

"Based on the feedback we get from our current Closed Beta Testing, we will determine the next phases of our beta program in which we will open beta access to more people," he wrote

In a post on the Guild Wars 2 forums , spotted by Eurogamer , ArenaNet's Stéphane Lo Presti said that currently "there is no public information about how to get in, as we're selecting the candidates carefully," adding that ""there won't be any web page for getting into the closed beta." If you see a page offering beta access at the moment, it'll be a scam site.

The launch of the closed beta means that ArenaNet are on track with predictions they made in September , when they said that Guild Wars 2's release date would be decided by the success of the open beta. ArenaNet recently revealed Guild Wars 2's final profession, The Mesmer .