GTFO gameplay trailer showcases a strange, sinister underground treasure hunt (Updated)

One of the more interesting games in recent years has to be the four-player survival-horror game GTFO, originally announced earlier this summer. At The Game Awards tonight, developer Ten Chambers showed off what I believe is the first look at actual gameplay with a new trailer that promises a sinister and thoroughly unpleasant treasure-hunting experience.

GTFO initially appeared to bear a resemblance to the first game revealed tonight, World War Z, but once things got going it struck me as much more akin to an Aliens-like experience. Players form teams of scavengers who are forced to explore a vast underground complex in search of valuable artifacts. Complicating the process is the presence of horrific monsters, who have overrun the whole thing, and aren't very keen on the idea of sharing the space.

In case the bit about being "forced" to do the job didn't trigger your "something sinister going on" alarm, the YouTube description is a bit more to the point about it: "Gather weapons, tools and resources to help you survive - and work to unearth the answers about your past and how to escape."

GTFO is currently expected to be out sometime in 2018. A Steam page is up, and there's also a website with a mailing list signup at gtfothegame.com.

Update: Ulf Andersson of developer Ten Chambers said on the Game Awards stage that GTFO would be released "this year, probably ... in some shape or form." The studio reached out after the show to clarify that he had misspoken, and that 2018 remains the release target.