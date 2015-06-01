GTA Online update brings ill-gotten gains next week

There's a lot of money floating around in GTA Online's post-heist world. To help alleviate you of some of it, Rockstar has announced the Ill-Gotten Gains update.

"Upscale merchants of all kinds are scrambling to fill their inventories to serve the newly wealthy," writes Rockstar. "The first of two major deliveries this summer will be hitting the showrooms of luxury car dealerships, the shelves of top arms suppliers and other prestigious retailers in June."

Above, you can see the luxurious new Buckingham Swift Deluxe that will be available through Elitás Travel.

Ill-Gotten Gains: Part One will go live next week.